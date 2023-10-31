In our final Pro Bono Week podcast, Jenny Schwendemann discusses homelessness, one of the most significant humanitarian challenges many Americans face today, with Director of Ending Youth Homelessness, Katie Meyer Scott, and Pro Bono Director, Carlton Martin, of the National Homelessness Law Center.

Our Littler attorneys demonstrate their pro bono commitment by providing significant pro bono efforts to community organizations. These services cover a variety of areas, depending on the interests of individual attorneys. Overall, the firm values, encourages and respects the community-minded and pro bono efforts of our lawyers and staff.

