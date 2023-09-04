On Friday, September 8, the Florida Supreme Court will hear oral arguments inPlanned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida, et al. v. State of Florida, et al., a case challenging Florida's House Bill 5 (HB 5) which bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The 15-week ban, whichhas been in effect since last July, has harmed patients across the state. While the case challenges a 15-week ban, the impacts of the state supreme court's decision could go far beyond that. If the court upholds the 15-week ban or dismantles the state constitutional right to abortion, a six-week bansigned into lawby Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier this year will be triggered and will go into effect soon after - pushing care out of reach for countless more people, including those who haven't yet realized they're pregnant.

Jenner & Block is working in partnership with American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU of Florida, Center for Reproductive Rights, and Planned Parenthood Federation of America, to challenge this state law.

The Jenner team working on the Florida Supreme Court appeal is being led by Partners April Otterberg and Shoba Pillay and includes Partner Annie Kastanek; Associates Kate Abendroth, Elizabeth Baldridge, Savannah McNeily, Anna Mitran Brennan, Sara Crook, Meg Hlousek, Jen Holthaus, Idun Klakegg, Laura Koeller, Emily Merrifield, Annie Schoenfeldt, Jocelyn Sitton, Tal Ratner Solovey, Sara Stappert, and Reanne Zheng; and Paralegal Fallon McDowell.

