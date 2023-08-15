Madison County, Ill. (August 14, 2023) – Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed House Bill 0219 into law on August 11, 2023, effective immediately. The statutory change will allow heirs of decedents to recover punitive damages in wrongful death actions filed on or after August 11, 2023.

The amendment to the Illinois Wrongful Death Act is in bold below:

Whenever the death of a person shall be caused by wrongful act, neglect or default, and the act, neglect or default is such as would, if death had not ensued, have entitled the party injured to maintain an action and recover damages including punitive damages when applicable, in respect thereof, then and in every such case the person who or company or corporation which would have been liable if death had not ensued, shall be liable to an action for damages, including punitive damages when applicable, notwithstanding the death of the person injured, and although the death shall have been caused under such circumstances as amount in law to felony. Nothing in this Section affects the applicability of Section 2-1115 of the Code of Civil Procedure or Section 2-102 or 2-213 of the Local Governmental and Governmental Employees Tort Immunity Act. Punitive damages are not available in action for healing art malpractice or legal practice or in an action against the State or unit of local government or an employee of a unit of local government in his or her official capacity. The changes made to this Section by this amendatory Act of the 103rd general Assembly apply to actions filed on or after the effective date of this amendatory Act.

740 ILCS 180/1, as amended

For years, Illinois law has "consistently held that, absent specific statutory authority or very strong equitable reasons, punitive damages are not permitted in Illinois in an action under the Survival Act (755 ILCS 5/27-6 (West 2000)) or as part of a common law action for wrongful death." Marston v. Walgreen Co., 389 Ill. App. 3d 337, 344 (2009).

Punitive damages will be available for most wrongful death actions filed on or after August 11, 2023, except for actions related to legal malpractice, medical malpractice, and against state or local government, or their employees acting in their official capacity.

A similar version of the Bill had been introduced previously and died before passage. Opponents included representatives of the Illinois Retail Merchants Association, Illinois Health Care Association, Illinois Manufacturers' Association, Illinois Chamber of Commerce, and Illinois Defense Counsel. The Illinois Trucking Association, Mid-West Truckers Association, National Federation of Independent Business, Illinois Fuel & Retail Association, the state Association of Chiefs of Police, the state Retail Merchants Association, Chemical Industry Council of Illinois, Associated Builders and Contractors of Illinois, American Property Casualty Association, Illinois Insurance Association, Illinois Association of Aggregate Producers, and multiple chambers of commerce voiced opposition to the current law.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.