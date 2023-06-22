Nate Mendell spoke to the Boston Globe about the resignation of U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins amid two watchdog reports, which has created an uncertain future at a pivotal time for the office as the focus shifts to who will replace her as the top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts.

"The position is now in the crosshairs of the political process in Washington and that suggests it will be a long time before there's a formal nomination," said Nate, who served as acting U.S. attorney for 10 months before Rollins was sworn in.

Nate added: "Rachael's resignation, and the reasons for it, I think are an injury that the office will feel personally," noting that it will need steady leadership to recover.

Read the full article (subscription may be required).

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved