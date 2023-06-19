As we observe Juneteenth, our firm stands united against all forms of discrimination. We join in celebrating this significant day that honors liberty and humanity. Juneteenth, known by various names such as Emancipation Day, Freedom Day, Liberation Day, and Jubilee Day, serves as a time for reflection and acknowledgment of the emancipation of enslaved individuals in the United States. In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation; however, not all states immediately adhered to or enforced this transformative law granting freedom to enslaved African Americans. Texas was the final state to officially abolish slavery, almost two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation. On June 19, 1865, Union General Gordon Granger announced General Order Number 3 in Galveston, Texas, proclaiming the end of slavery in all states, including Texas.

Following their newfound freedom, African Americans in Texas began observing June 19th as "Freedom Day," joyously commemorating the end of slavery. During the Civil Rights movement, Juneteenth gained broader recognition from other states, which started embracing this day to honor freedom from slavery. Finally, on June 17, 2021, Juneteenth was officially recognized as a federal holiday. The blessings of liberty and the freedom of self-expression are often taken for granted. Juneteenth serves as a poignant reminder that not everyone in the United States has always enjoyed these privileges, and true equality extends beyond surface-level fairness. While progress has been made since June 19, 1865, we acknowledge that there is still much work ahead of us in the ongoing fight to safeguard liberty and justice for all. Wishing everyone a Happy Juneteenth! Our offices will be closed for the day in observance of this federal holiday.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.