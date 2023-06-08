Brandon Van Grack was a guest on MSNBC's The Rachel Maddow Show discussing former President Trump's lawyers meeting with federal prosecutors and the expectation that federal charges will come in the near future.

"I think we're going to see a charging document very soon," Brandon said. "That's indicative of the fact that the former president's attorneys requested a meeting with the Department of Justice to try to convince them to not bring charges. The president's attorneys have more tea leaves, more signals, than we do, and so I think it's just further evidence of the fact that it's going to be coming down soon."

Originally published by The Rachel Maddow Show

Watch the interview.

