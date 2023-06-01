Welcome to the 2023 Spring/Summer issue of ke kumu. As you read through this issue of our client newsletter, we hope to teach you about some of the laws unique to Hawai'i, and to become a source of relevant information that can help you.
This issue's headlines include:
- Ho'okupu for 100 (Trever K. Asam)
- Ho'omanawanui (Christopher T. Harrison)
- SECURE Act 2.0: An Update on Key Provisions (Cheryl L.M.T. Itagaki and Roger W. Fonseca)
- Top Ten Ways Organizations are Being Blindsided by their Websites and Social Media: A Practitioner's Experiences and Perspectives (Martin E. Hsia)
- Interview with the 2023 HSBA President Rhonda Griswold
- New Federal Rule Requires Entities Making More Than 100 Loans to Small Businesses to Collect and Report Data to the Federal Government (Andrea K. Ushijima and Emily K. Tanaka)
- Changes to Honolulu's Coastal Zone Management (Calvert G. Chipchase, Keola R. Whittaker, and W. Davis Prendergast)
To view the full article please click here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.