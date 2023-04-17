ARTICLE

Our Legislative & Public Policy team is pleased to provide the April 2023 edition of "Capital Snapshot," a monthly summary of the issues, events, and timelines driving federal policy and political decisions. This month, we provide an overview of the upcoming congressional schedule, including key dates in April. We also provide an overview of the state of play for the 2024 congressional elections. Additionally, we share updates on developments, outlook, and priorities for 2023 across a variety of public policy and legislative areas, including (1) appropriations; (2) NDAA; (3) health care; (4) education and workforce; (5) financial services; (6) tax; (7) trade; (8) CHIPS Act implementation; (9) energy; and (10) California state level policy. Furthermore, we assess what trends, current events, and factors could impact the 2023 political and legislative landscape.

