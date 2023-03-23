ARTICLE

Policy issues often have long term widespread and pervasive impact on businesses. Not only can new governmental policies significantly affect the climate for business innovation and growth, they create precedents that affect future legislation and potentially spread across jurisdictions.

Each installment of the Policy Matters Podcast will provide timely updates regarding potential adverse impacts on benefits that policy changes can have on industry growth and offer a preview of what's next in the competitive marketplace.

Although we typically focus on federal policy in this podcast, in a nod to our system of federalism, this episode takes a look into policy on the state level, specifically the sweeping New Jersey Temporary Workers' Bill of Rights. This new law carries a host of new requirements for staffing firms and employers, and could set a precedent for similar policies in other states, and eventually, Congress. Nick Lussier joins host Scott Mallery to discuss the details of what the new law entails and what it means for clients, including the practical difficulties of complying with the same.

