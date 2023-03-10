This Month's Capital Snapshot Deck Includes
- An overview of the upcoming congressional schedule, including key dates in March.
- An overview of recent congressional elections and retirements, and upcoming 2024 campaigns.
- An update on developments, outlook, and priorities for key policy and legislative areas.
- A look at current events and factors that could impact the 2023 political and legislative landscape.
Congressional Schedule for March 2023
2023 House Calendar
- There are 12 legislative days scheduled in the House for March.
- The House will be on recess during the week of March 13.
- The House will have two short weeks to accommodate party
retreats.
- The House Democratic Retreat took place from March 2-3.
- The House Republican Retreat will take place from March 20-21.
- There are 95 legislative days left in the House in 2023.
2023 Senate Calendar
- There are 19 legislative days scheduled in the Senate for March.
- The Senate will not take a recess week in March, though the week of March 13 will be a three-day work week and the week of March 20 will be a four-day work week.
- There are 129 legislative days left in the Senate in 2023.
Congressional Schedule March 2023
