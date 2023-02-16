United States:
New Year, New PAC: Have A Successful PAC Audit In 2023 (Podcast)
16 February 2023
Wiley Rein
Political Law · New Year, New PAC: Have a Successful PAC Audit in
2023
In this episode, Wiley Partner Mark Renaud discusses PAC audits.
Mark covers the different types of audits a PAC may undergo and
under what circumstances a PAC may elect to undergo an audit. Join
Mark as he discusses what an audit will look like and how audits
can bring value to your corporate or trade association PAC.
