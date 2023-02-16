ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

Political Law · New Year, New PAC: Have a Successful PAC Audit in 2023

In this episode, Wiley Partner Mark Renaud discusses PAC audits. Mark covers the different types of audits a PAC may undergo and under what circumstances a PAC may elect to undergo an audit. Join Mark as he discusses what an audit will look like and how audits can bring value to your corporate or trade association PAC.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.