This week, the Federal Election Commission (FEC) released updated limits on contributions to candidate and national party committees for the 2023-2024 election cycle. These contribution limits are indexed to inflation and updated by the FEC every odd-numbered year. Due to historically high inflation, this election cycle saw the largest increase in contribution limits for candidate committees in 20 years. Click here to download a chart with the new limits. The revised limits affect contributions made by individuals and non-multicandidate political action committees.

