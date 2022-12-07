Below is this week's congressional update by BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team. We'll continue to post in weeks when both chambers of Congress are in session.
HEADLINES
- The 2022 midterm elections will finally come to a close with tomorrow's runoff in Georgia between incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and challenger Herschel Walker.
- President Joe Biden will host the Congressional Ball this evening at the White House before traveling to Arizona tomorrow to visit a semiconductor plant.
- Newly in the majority, House Republicans will choose their committee chairs, including a high-profile race to chair the Ways and Means Committee.
HOUSE
- The House will be in session tomorrow through Thursday and will vote on legislation to codify protection of same-sex marriage, as well as the annual National Defense Authorization Act.
- The House Small Business Committee will hold a Small Business Administration oversight hearing Wednesday with Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman.
- The Judiciary Committee has a hearing planned for Thursday titled "Undue Influence: Operation Higher Court and Politicking at SCOTUS."
SENATE
- The Senate will proceed with votes on Biden's judicial nominees.
- Tuesday's Georgia runoff election holds huge implications, determining whether the Senate will be evenly divided at 50-50 or Democrats will hold a 51-49 majority.
- The Senate Agriculture Committee will hold a hearing tomorrow on the 2023 Farm Bill.
WHITE HOUSE
- This evening, the president and first lady are hosting the Congressional Ball at the White House.
- Tomorrow, President Biden will travel to Phoenix to visit Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s manufacturing facility under construction.
- Wednesday, the White House will host a roundtable discussion about antisemitism.
