Below is this week's congressional update by BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team. We'll continue to post in weeks when both chambers of Congress are in session.

HEADLINES

The 2022 midterm elections will finally come to a close with tomorrow's runoff in Georgia between incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and challenger Herschel Walker.

President Joe Biden will host the Congressional Ball this evening at the White House before traveling to Arizona tomorrow to visit a semiconductor plant.

Newly in the majority, House Republicans will choose their committee chairs, including a high-profile race to chair the Ways and Means Committee.

HOUSE

The House will be in session tomorrow through Thursday and will vote on legislation to codify protection of same-sex marriage, as well as the annual National Defense Authorization Act.

The House Small Business Committee will hold a Small Business Administration oversight hearing Wednesday with Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman.

The Judiciary Committee has a hearing planned for Thursday titled "Undue Influence: Operation Higher Court and Politicking at SCOTUS."

The committee hearing schedule can be found here.

SENATE

The Senate will proceed with votes on Biden's judicial nominees.

Tuesday's Georgia runoff election holds huge implications, determining whether the Senate will be evenly divided at 50-50 or Democrats will hold a 51-49 majority.

The Senate Agriculture Committee will hold a hearing tomorrow on the 2023 Farm Bill.

The current list of committee meetings can be found here.

WHITE HOUSE

This evening, the president and first lady are hosting the Congressional Ball at the White House.

Tomorrow, President Biden will travel to Phoenix to visit Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s manufacturing facility under construction.

Wednesday, the White House will host a roundtable discussion about antisemitism.

