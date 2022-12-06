self Crowell & Moring LLP · More Changes to Section 1557 Nondiscrimination Rules

In this episode, hosts Joe Records and Payal Nanavati talk to Michelle Chipetine and Stacie Heller about recent developments regarding the nondiscrimination requirements of Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act, including new rules proposed by the Biden Administration and litigation around the issue of discrimination on the basis of sex.

Payers, Providers, and Patients – Oh My! is Crowell & Moring's health care podcast, discussing legal and regulatory issues that affect health care entities' in-house counsel, executives, and investors.

