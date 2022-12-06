United States:
Payers, Providers, And Patients – Oh My!: More Changes To Section 1557 Nondiscrimination Rules (Podcast)
06 December 2022
Crowell & Moring
Crowell & Moring LLP · More Changes to Section 1557 Nondiscrimination
Rules
In this episode, hosts Joe Records and Payal Nanavati talk to
Michelle Chipetine and Stacie Heller about recent developments
regarding the nondiscrimination requirements of Section 1557 of the
Affordable Care Act, including new rules proposed by the Biden
Administration and litigation around the issue of discrimination on
the basis of sex.
Payers, Providers, and Patients – Oh My! is Crowell &
Moring's health care podcast, discussing legal and regulatory
issues that affect health care entities' in-house counsel,
executives, and investors.
Click below to listen or access from one of these links:
PodBean | SoundCloud | Apple Podcasts
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
