HEADLINES
- House Democrats will hold their leadership elections, with Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., poised to become their new standard-bearer following Speaker Nancy Pelosi's decision not to continue her historic tenure in leadership.
- In Saturday's runoff election, Georgia voters will decide between incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and challenger Herschel Walker.
- President Joe Biden will host French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House, including a state dinner.
HOUSE
- The House will be in session tomorrow through Friday, with an agenda including bipartisan criminal justice reforms.
- House Democrats will hold elections choosing their next generation of leadership, as Reps. Jeffries, Kathleen Clark, D-Mass., and Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., line up as their likely top three leaders.
- House Republicans newly in the majority will choose their committee chairs, including a hotly-contested race for the gavel at the tax-writing Ways and Means Committee.
- The committee hearing schedule can be found here.
SENATE
- The Senate will reconvene and begin final consideration of legislation to codify protection of same-sex marriage.
- Senators will be closely watching Georgia's runoff, as the seat has huge implications for Democrats' ability to manage their narrow majority in the Senate.
- The Senate Agriculture Committee will hold a hearing Thursday on the FTX collapse with Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chair Rostin Behnam.
- The current list of committee meetings can be found here.
WHITE HOUSE
- Biden tomorrow will visit a semiconductor plant in Bay City, Michigan to tout the CHIPS and Science Act.
- The 100th National Christmas Tree Lighting will be held Wednesday with the Bidens in attendance.
- Thursday, Biden will host Macron for meetings as well as his first state dinner as president.
