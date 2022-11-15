self

Bracewell's Policy Resolution Group (PRG) lobbyists, attorneys and strategic communications professionals were joined by guest speakers Abigail Ross Hopper, President and CEO of Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), Frank Macchiarola, Senior Vice President of Policy, Economics, and Regulatory Affairs for the American Petroleum Institute (API), Jonathan Martin, Senior Political Columnist for Politico and Carissa Smith, Vice President for Government Relations, Fox Corp. and former Senior Advisor for the White House Office of Public Engagement on the award-winning PRG Pulse Mid-Term Election webinar to break down what we know about the 2022 election results and share what business leaders should expect.

PRG Pulse is an up-to-the-minute multimedia resource on elections.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.