Below is this week's congressional update by BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team. We'll continue to post in weeks when both chambers of Congress are in session.
HEADLINES
- Congressional leaders must find a path forward on legislation to extend government funding, which is set to expire Friday night.
- After this week, lawmakers are likely to depart Washington to campaign until after November's midterm elections.
- President Biden will host the first ever U.S.-Pacific Island Country Summit in Washington. Separately, a scheduled trip to Florida this week was postponed due to Hurricane Ian.
HOUSE
- The House will be in session Wednesday through Friday, after observing Rosh Hashanah. In addition to a government funding extension, the House may take up legislation to address stock trading by members of Congress.
- On Thursday, the Veterans' Affairs Committee will hold a hearing on veteran suicide prevention.
- Also Thursday, the House Science Subcommittee on Research and Technology will hold a hearing on the risks of artificial intelligence.
SENATE
- The Senate plans to begin its week tomorrow night with a vote to move forward with government funding legislation, which will determine how the week plays out in both chambers.
- On Wednesday, the Foreign Relations Committee will hold a hearing on Russia sanctions.
- The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday will hold an oversight hearing on the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
WHITE HOUSE
- Today, President Biden will host the World Series champion Atlanta Braves at the White House.
- Biden was scheduled to be in Fort Lauderdale and Orlando tomorrow, but the storm's impending landfall forced the trip's postponement.
- Later in the week, Biden will hold the first ever U.S.-Pacific Island Country Summit in Washington.
