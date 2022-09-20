ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Partner Charles B. McKenna, of Riker Danzig's White Collar Criminal Defense and Investigations Practice, co-authored an article on bail reform in New Jersey and how it should be a model for the country. The opinion piece, published in the Star-Ledger/nj.com on September 18, 2022, touts the success of New Jersey's risk-based bail system that protects the public and guards the constitutional rights of the accused. Charlie and John Koufos emphasize the benefits of the data-driven approach to New Jersey's bail system, empowering judges to tailor their decisions on specific cases following public safety assessments. They note that after years of experience, there is now data to prove the New Jersey model is working.

Please go to nj.com to read the full Opinion piece.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.