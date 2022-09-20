United States:
Charles McKenna Co-Authors Opinion Piece On Bail Reform In NJ
20 September 2022
Riker Danzig LLP
Partner Charles B. McKenna, of Riker Danzig's White Collar Criminal Defense and
Investigations Practice, co-authored an article on bail reform
in New Jersey and how it should be a model for the country. The
opinion piece, published in the
Star-Ledger/nj.com on September 18, 2022, touts
the success of New Jersey's risk-based bail system that
protects the public and guards the constitutional rights of the
accused. Charlie and John Koufos emphasize the benefits of the
data-driven approach to New Jersey's bail system, empowering
judges to tailor their decisions on specific cases following public
safety assessments. They note that after years of experience, there
is now data to prove the New Jersey model is working.
