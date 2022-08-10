Followers of this post will know that the California legislature operates on a biennium. This biennium will end at the end of the month. Here is how the final month of the current biennium lays out:

Aug. 1- Legislature reconvenes from Summer Recess (J.R. 51(b)(2)).

Aug. 12 - Last day for fiscal committees to meet and report bills to the Floor (J.R. 61(b)(14)).

Aug. 15 - 31 Floor Session only. No committees, other than conference and Rules, may meet for any purpose (J.R. 61(b)(15)).

Aug. 25 - Last day to amend bills on the Floor (J.R. 61(b)(16)).

Aug. 31 - Last day for each house to pass bills (Cal. Const. Art. IV, Sec. 10(c)), (J.R. 61(b)(17)).

The legislature's final recess begins at end of the day's session on August 31 (J.R. 51(b)(3)). The last day for the Governor to sign or veto bills passed by the Legislature before September 1 and in the Governor's possession on or after September 1 (Cal. Const. Art. IV, Sec. 10(b)(2)).

