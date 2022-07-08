Brandon Van Grack was a guest on NPR's All Things Considered, discussing the U.S. Department of Justice more actively investigating foreign lobbying in Washington, as Congress is considering an update to the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), the key law regulating the issue.

According to Brandon, there has been an uptick in cases involving foreign lobbying.

"One of the themes that you see in many of these recent prosecutions are efforts and activity to influence elected officials or government senior officials," Brandon said. "And that's where the Justice Department has clearly signaled that that is the type of activity that it's going to prioritize."

Brandon added: "[FARA] absolutely has to be updated. It's a statute from the 1930s that's trying to regulate conduct in the digital age."

Originally published by NPR

