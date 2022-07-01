Alex Lawrence spoke to the Financial Times about the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the ruling that enshrined the constitutional right to an abortion for nearly 50 years, which has set off a number of lawsuits in states across the country as abortion providers try to stay open.

"It's a mess," said Alex, who is working on a case against a Texas abortion ban. "Uncertainty in the law just breeds confusion."

He added that the Supreme Court decision has raised "so many questions" that nobody has "ever had to answer because of Roe, and now it's gone. And so you have basically removed the scaffolding and everything falls down."

Read the full article

