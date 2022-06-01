The 2022 Midterm Elections will take place in less than six months. All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 seats in the Senate will be decided. Democrats face an uphill battle to keep their control of Congress. Democrats currently have a slim 221-208 edge in the House, and the Senate is split 50-50 tie, with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote. Swing states, including Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, all have Senate seats in play.

See below for everything you need to know heading into the 2022 Midterm Elections, including all of the retiring Members of the House and Senate, the Primary Election calendar, and ratings for all Senate seats.

Retiring House Democrats

  • Rep. Alan Lowenthal (CA-47)
  • Rep. Albio Sires (NJ-08)
  • Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick (AZ-02)
  • Rep. Bobby Rush (IL-01)
  • Rep. Brenda Lawrence (MI-14)
  • Rep. Cheri Bustos (IL-17)
  • Rep. David Price (NC-04)
  • Rep. Ed Perlmutter (CO-07)
  • Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson (TX-30)
  • Rep. Filemon Vela (TX-34)
  • Rep. G.K. Butterfield (NC-01)
  • Rep. Jackie Speier (CA-14)
  • Rep. Jerry McNerney (CA-09)
  • Rep. Jim Cooper (TN-05)
  • Rep. Jim Langevin (RI-02)
  • Rep. John Yarmuth (KY-03)
  • Rep. Kathleen Rice (NY-04)
  • Rep. Lucille Roybal Allard (CA-40)
  • Rep. Mike Doyle (PA-17)
  • Rep. Peter DeFazio (OR-03)
  • Rep. Ron Kind (WI-03)
  • Rep. Stephanie Murphy (FL-07)
  • Rep. Ted Deutch (FL-22)

Retiring Senate Democrats

  • Sen. Patrick Leahy (VT)

Democrats Running for New Office

  • Rep. Anthony Brown (MD-04) – Running for Attorney General of Maryland
  • Rep. Antonio Delgado (NY-19) – Appointed Lt Governor of NY
  • Rep. Charlie Crist (FL-13) – Running for Governor of Florida
  • Rep. Connor Lamb (PA-17) – Ran for Open PA Senate Seat, Lost Democratic Nomination
  • Rep. Kai Kahele (HI-02) – Running for Governor
  • Rep. Karen Bass (CA-37) – Running for Mayor of Los Angeles
  • Rep. Peter Welch (VT-00) – Running for Senate
  • Rep. Tim Ryan (OH-13) – Running for Open OH Senate Seat
  • Rep. Tom Suozzi (NY-03) – Running for Governor of New York
  • Rep. Val Demings (FL-10) – Running for Senate

Retiring House Republicans

  • Rep. Adam Kinzinger (IL-16)
  • Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (OH-16)
  • Rep. Bob Gibbs (OH-07)
  • Rep. Devin Nunes (CA-22)
  • Rep. Don Young (AK-00) – Died in Office
  • Rep. Fred Keller (PA-12)
  • Rep. Fred Upton (MI-06)
  • Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (NE-01)
  • Rep. Jim Hagedorn (MN-01) – Died in Office
  • Rep. John Katko (NY-24)
  • Rep. Kevin Brady (TX-08)
  • Rep. Tom Reed (NY-23)
  • Rep. Trey Hollingsworth (IN-09)
  • Rep. Van Taylor (TX-03)

Retiring Senate Republicans

  • Sen. Jim Inhofe (OK) – Ending term early
  • Sen. Pat Toomey (PA)
  • Sen. Richard Burr (NC)
  • Sen. Richard Shelby (AL)
  • Sen. Rob Portman (OH)
  • Sen. Roy Blunt (MO)

Republicans Running for New Office

  • Rep. Billy Long (MO-07) – Running for Senate
  • Rep. Jody Hice (GA-10) – Running for Georgia Secretary of State
  • Rep. Lee Zeldin (NY-01) – Running for Governor of New York
  • Rep. Louie Gohmert (TX-01) – Running for Attorney General
  • Rep. Markwayne Mullin (OK-03) – Running for Senate
  • Rep. Mo Brooks (AL-05) – Running for Senate
  • Rep. Ted Budd (NC-13) – Running for Senate
  • Rep. Vicky Hartzler (MO-04) – Running for Senate

2022 Primary Election Calendar

STATE

PRIMARY DATE

STATE

PRIMARY DATE

STATE

PRIMARY DATE

Texas

1-Mar

California

7-Jun

Arizona

2-Aug

Indiana

3-May

Iowa

7-Jun

Kansas

2-Aug

Ohio

3-May

Mississippi

7-Jun

Michigan

2-Aug

Nebraska

10-May

Montana

7-Jun

Missouri

2-Aug

West Virginia

10-May

New Jersey

7-Jun

Washington

2-Aug

Idaho

17-May

New Mexico

7-Jun

Tennessee

4-Aug

Kentucky

17-May

South Dakota

7-Jun

Connecticut

9-Aug

North Carolina

17-May

Maine

14-Jun

Minnesota

9-Aug

Oregon

17-May

Nevada

14-Jun

Vermont

9-Aug

Pennsylvania

17-May

North Dakota

14-Jun

Wisconsin

9-Aug

Alabama

24-May

South Carolina

14-Jun

Hawaii

13-Aug

Arkansas

24-May

District of Columbia

21-Jun

Alaska

16-Aug

Georgia

24-May

Virginia

21-Jun

Wyoming

16-Aug
   

Colorado

28-Jun

Florida

23-Aug
   

Illinois

28-Jun

Massachusetts

6-Sep
   

Maryland

28-Jun

Delaware

13-Sep
   

New York

28-Jun

New Hampshire

13-Sep
   

Oklahoma

28-Jun

Rhode Island

13-Sep
   

Utah

28-Jun

Louisiana

8-Nov

2022 Senate Election Outlook – Source: Cook Political Report

STATE

INCUMBENT

RATING

STATE

INCUMBENT

RATING

California

Alex Padilla

Strong Democrat

Alaska

Lisa Murkowski

Strong Republican

Colorado

Michael Bennet

Likely Democrat

Arkansas

John Boozman

Strong Republican

Connecticut

Richard Blumenthal

Strong Democrat

Florida

Marco Rubio

Lean Republican

Hawaii

Brian Schatz

Strong Democrat

Idaho

Mike Crapo

Strong Republican

Illinois

Tammy Duckworth

Strong Democrat

Indiana

Todd Young

Strong Republican

Maryland

Chris Van Hollen

Strong Democrat

Iowa

Chuck Grassley

Strong Republican

Nevada

Catherine Cortez Masto

Toss-up

Kansas

Jerry Moran

Strong Republican

New Hampshire

Maggie Hassan

Lean Democrat

Kentucky

Rand Paul

Strong Republican

New York

Chuck Schumer

Strong Democrat

Louisiana

John Kennedy

Strong Republican

Oregon

Ron Wyden

Strong Democrat

North Dakota

John Hoeven

Strong Republican

Arizona

Mark Kelly

Toss-up

Oklahoma

James Lankford

Strong Republican

Georgia

Raphael Warnock

Toss-up

South Carolina

Tim Scott

Strong Republican

Washington

Patty Murray

Strong Democrat

South Dakota

John Thune

Strong Republican

Vermont

Open

Strong Democrat

Utah

Mike Lee

Strong Republican
     

Wisconsin

Ron Johnson

Toss-up
     

Alabama

Open

Strong Republican
     

Missouri

Open

Strong Republican
     

North Carolina

Open

Lean Republican
     

Ohio

Open

Lean Republican
     

Oklahoma

Open

Strong Republican
     

Pennsylvania

Open

Toss-up

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.