The 2022 Midterm Elections will take place in less than six months. All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 seats in the Senate will be decided. Democrats face an uphill battle to keep their control of Congress. Democrats currently have a slim 221-208 edge in the House, and the Senate is split 50-50 tie, with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote. Swing states, including Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, all have Senate seats in play.

See below for everything you need to know heading into the 2022 Midterm Elections, including all of the retiring Members of the House and Senate, the Primary Election calendar, and ratings for all Senate seats.

Retiring House Democrats

Rep. Alan Lowenthal (CA-47)

Rep. Albio Sires (NJ-08)

Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick (AZ-02)

Rep. Bobby Rush (IL-01)

Rep. Brenda Lawrence (MI-14)

Rep. Cheri Bustos (IL-17)

Rep. David Price (NC-04)

Rep. Ed Perlmutter (CO-07)

Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson (TX-30)

Rep. Filemon Vela (TX-34)

Rep. G.K. Butterfield (NC-01)

Rep. Jackie Speier (CA-14)

Rep. Jerry McNerney (CA-09)

Rep. Jim Cooper (TN-05)

Rep. Jim Langevin (RI-02)

Rep. John Yarmuth (KY-03)

Rep. Kathleen Rice (NY-04)

Rep. Lucille Roybal Allard (CA-40)

Rep. Mike Doyle (PA-17)

Rep. Peter DeFazio (OR-03)

Rep. Ron Kind (WI-03)

Rep. Stephanie Murphy (FL-07)

Rep. Ted Deutch (FL-22)

Retiring Senate Democrats

Sen. Patrick Leahy (VT)

Democrats Running for New Office

Rep. Anthony Brown (MD-04) – Running for Attorney General of Maryland

Rep. Antonio Delgado (NY-19) – Appointed Lt Governor of NY

Rep. Charlie Crist (FL-13) – Running for Governor of Florida

Rep. Connor Lamb (PA-17) – Ran for Open PA Senate Seat, Lost Democratic Nomination

Rep. Kai Kahele (HI-02) – Running for Governor

Rep. Karen Bass (CA-37) – Running for Mayor of Los Angeles

Rep. Peter Welch (VT-00) – Running for Senate

Rep. Tim Ryan (OH-13) – Running for Open OH Senate Seat

Rep. Tom Suozzi (NY-03) – Running for Governor of New York

Rep. Val Demings (FL-10) – Running for Senate

Retiring House Republicans

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (IL-16)

Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (OH-16)

Rep. Bob Gibbs (OH-07)

Rep. Devin Nunes (CA-22)

Rep. Don Young (AK-00) – Died in Office

Rep. Fred Keller (PA-12)

Rep. Fred Upton (MI-06)

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (NE-01)

Rep. Jim Hagedorn (MN-01) – Died in Office

Rep. John Katko (NY-24)

Rep. Kevin Brady (TX-08)

Rep. Tom Reed (NY-23)

Rep. Trey Hollingsworth (IN-09)

Rep. Van Taylor (TX-03)

Retiring Senate Republicans

Sen. Jim Inhofe (OK) – Ending term early

Sen. Pat Toomey (PA)

Sen. Richard Burr (NC)

Sen. Richard Shelby (AL)

Sen. Rob Portman (OH)

Sen. Roy Blunt (MO)

Republicans Running for New Office

Rep. Billy Long (MO-07) – Running for Senate

Rep. Jody Hice (GA-10) – Running for Georgia Secretary of State

Rep. Lee Zeldin (NY-01) – Running for Governor of New York

Rep. Louie Gohmert (TX-01) – Running for Attorney General

Rep. Markwayne Mullin (OK-03) – Running for Senate

Rep. Mo Brooks (AL-05) – Running for Senate

Rep. Ted Budd (NC-13) – Running for Senate

Rep. Vicky Hartzler (MO-04) – Running for Senate

2022 Primary Election Calendar

STATE PRIMARY DATE STATE PRIMARY DATE STATE PRIMARY DATE Texas 1-Mar California 7-Jun Arizona 2-Aug Indiana 3-May Iowa 7-Jun Kansas 2-Aug Ohio 3-May Mississippi 7-Jun Michigan 2-Aug Nebraska 10-May Montana 7-Jun Missouri 2-Aug West Virginia 10-May New Jersey 7-Jun Washington 2-Aug Idaho 17-May New Mexico 7-Jun Tennessee 4-Aug Kentucky 17-May South Dakota 7-Jun Connecticut 9-Aug North Carolina 17-May Maine 14-Jun Minnesota 9-Aug Oregon 17-May Nevada 14-Jun Vermont 9-Aug Pennsylvania 17-May North Dakota 14-Jun Wisconsin 9-Aug Alabama 24-May South Carolina 14-Jun Hawaii 13-Aug Arkansas 24-May District of Columbia 21-Jun Alaska 16-Aug Georgia 24-May Virginia 21-Jun Wyoming 16-Aug Colorado 28-Jun Florida 23-Aug Illinois 28-Jun Massachusetts 6-Sep Maryland 28-Jun Delaware 13-Sep New York 28-Jun New Hampshire 13-Sep Oklahoma 28-Jun Rhode Island 13-Sep Utah 28-Jun Louisiana 8-Nov

2022 Senate Election Outlook – Source: Cook Political Report

STATE INCUMBENT RATING STATE INCUMBENT RATING California Alex Padilla Strong Democrat Alaska Lisa Murkowski Strong Republican Colorado Michael Bennet Likely Democrat Arkansas John Boozman Strong Republican Connecticut Richard Blumenthal Strong Democrat Florida Marco Rubio Lean Republican Hawaii Brian Schatz Strong Democrat Idaho Mike Crapo Strong Republican Illinois Tammy Duckworth Strong Democrat Indiana Todd Young Strong Republican Maryland Chris Van Hollen Strong Democrat Iowa Chuck Grassley Strong Republican Nevada Catherine Cortez Masto Toss-up Kansas Jerry Moran Strong Republican New Hampshire Maggie Hassan Lean Democrat Kentucky Rand Paul Strong Republican New York Chuck Schumer Strong Democrat Louisiana John Kennedy Strong Republican Oregon Ron Wyden Strong Democrat North Dakota John Hoeven Strong Republican Arizona Mark Kelly Toss-up Oklahoma James Lankford Strong Republican Georgia Raphael Warnock Toss-up South Carolina Tim Scott Strong Republican Washington Patty Murray Strong Democrat South Dakota John Thune Strong Republican Vermont Open Strong Democrat Utah Mike Lee Strong Republican Wisconsin Ron Johnson Toss-up Alabama Open Strong Republican Missouri Open Strong Republican North Carolina Open Lean Republican Ohio Open Lean Republican Oklahoma Open Strong Republican Pennsylvania Open Toss-up

