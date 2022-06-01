The 2022 Midterm Elections will take place in less than six months. All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 seats in the Senate will be decided. Democrats face an uphill battle to keep their control of Congress. Democrats currently have a slim 221-208 edge in the House, and the Senate is split 50-50 tie, with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote. Swing states, including Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, all have Senate seats in play.
See below for everything you need to know heading into the 2022 Midterm Elections, including all of the retiring Members of the House and Senate, the Primary Election calendar, and ratings for all Senate seats.
Retiring House Democrats
- Rep. Alan Lowenthal (CA-47)
- Rep. Albio Sires (NJ-08)
- Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick (AZ-02)
- Rep. Bobby Rush (IL-01)
- Rep. Brenda Lawrence (MI-14)
- Rep. Cheri Bustos (IL-17)
- Rep. David Price (NC-04)
- Rep. Ed Perlmutter (CO-07)
- Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson (TX-30)
- Rep. Filemon Vela (TX-34)
- Rep. G.K. Butterfield (NC-01)
- Rep. Jackie Speier (CA-14)
- Rep. Jerry McNerney (CA-09)
- Rep. Jim Cooper (TN-05)
- Rep. Jim Langevin (RI-02)
- Rep. John Yarmuth (KY-03)
- Rep. Kathleen Rice (NY-04)
- Rep. Lucille Roybal Allard (CA-40)
- Rep. Mike Doyle (PA-17)
- Rep. Peter DeFazio (OR-03)
- Rep. Ron Kind (WI-03)
- Rep. Stephanie Murphy (FL-07)
- Rep. Ted Deutch (FL-22)
Retiring Senate Democrats
- Sen. Patrick Leahy (VT)
Democrats Running for New Office
- Rep. Anthony Brown (MD-04) – Running for Attorney General of Maryland
- Rep. Antonio Delgado (NY-19) – Appointed Lt Governor of NY
- Rep. Charlie Crist (FL-13) – Running for Governor of Florida
- Rep. Connor Lamb (PA-17) – Ran for Open PA Senate Seat, Lost Democratic Nomination
- Rep. Kai Kahele (HI-02) – Running for Governor
- Rep. Karen Bass (CA-37) – Running for Mayor of Los Angeles
- Rep. Peter Welch (VT-00) – Running for Senate
- Rep. Tim Ryan (OH-13) – Running for Open OH Senate Seat
- Rep. Tom Suozzi (NY-03) – Running for Governor of New York
- Rep. Val Demings (FL-10) – Running for Senate
Retiring House Republicans
- Rep. Adam Kinzinger (IL-16)
- Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (OH-16)
- Rep. Bob Gibbs (OH-07)
- Rep. Devin Nunes (CA-22)
- Rep. Don Young (AK-00) – Died in Office
- Rep. Fred Keller (PA-12)
- Rep. Fred Upton (MI-06)
- Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (NE-01)
- Rep. Jim Hagedorn (MN-01) – Died in Office
- Rep. John Katko (NY-24)
- Rep. Kevin Brady (TX-08)
- Rep. Tom Reed (NY-23)
- Rep. Trey Hollingsworth (IN-09)
- Rep. Van Taylor (TX-03)
Retiring Senate Republicans
- Sen. Jim Inhofe (OK) – Ending term early
- Sen. Pat Toomey (PA)
- Sen. Richard Burr (NC)
- Sen. Richard Shelby (AL)
- Sen. Rob Portman (OH)
- Sen. Roy Blunt (MO)
Republicans Running for New Office
- Rep. Billy Long (MO-07) – Running for Senate
- Rep. Jody Hice (GA-10) – Running for Georgia Secretary of State
- Rep. Lee Zeldin (NY-01) – Running for Governor of New York
- Rep. Louie Gohmert (TX-01) – Running for Attorney General
- Rep. Markwayne Mullin (OK-03) – Running for Senate
- Rep. Mo Brooks (AL-05) – Running for Senate
- Rep. Ted Budd (NC-13) – Running for Senate
- Rep. Vicky Hartzler (MO-04) – Running for Senate
2022 Primary Election Calendar
|
STATE
|
PRIMARY DATE
|
STATE
|
PRIMARY DATE
|
STATE
|
PRIMARY DATE
|
Texas
|
1-Mar
|
California
|
7-Jun
|
Arizona
|
2-Aug
|
Indiana
|
3-May
|
Iowa
|
7-Jun
|
Kansas
|
2-Aug
|
Ohio
|
3-May
|
Mississippi
|
7-Jun
|
Michigan
|
2-Aug
|
Nebraska
|
10-May
|
Montana
|
7-Jun
|
Missouri
|
2-Aug
|
West Virginia
|
10-May
|
New Jersey
|
7-Jun
|
Washington
|
2-Aug
|
Idaho
|
17-May
|
New Mexico
|
7-Jun
|
Tennessee
|
4-Aug
|
Kentucky
|
17-May
|
South Dakota
|
7-Jun
|
Connecticut
|
9-Aug
|
North Carolina
|
17-May
|
Maine
|
14-Jun
|
Minnesota
|
9-Aug
|
Oregon
|
17-May
|
Nevada
|
14-Jun
|
Vermont
|
9-Aug
|
Pennsylvania
|
17-May
|
North Dakota
|
14-Jun
|
Wisconsin
|
9-Aug
|
Alabama
|
24-May
|
South Carolina
|
14-Jun
|
Hawaii
|
13-Aug
|
Arkansas
|
24-May
|
District of Columbia
|
21-Jun
|
Alaska
|
16-Aug
|
Georgia
|
24-May
|
Virginia
|
21-Jun
|
Wyoming
|
16-Aug
|
Colorado
|
28-Jun
|
Florida
|
23-Aug
|
Illinois
|
28-Jun
|
Massachusetts
|
6-Sep
|
Maryland
|
28-Jun
|
Delaware
|
13-Sep
|
New York
|
28-Jun
|
New Hampshire
|
13-Sep
|
Oklahoma
|
28-Jun
|
Rhode Island
|
13-Sep
|
Utah
|
28-Jun
|
Louisiana
|
8-Nov
2022 Senate Election Outlook – Source: Cook Political Report
|
STATE
|
INCUMBENT
|
RATING
|
STATE
|
INCUMBENT
|
RATING
|
California
|
Alex Padilla
|
Strong Democrat
|
Alaska
|
Lisa Murkowski
|
Strong Republican
|
Colorado
|
Michael Bennet
|
Likely Democrat
|
Arkansas
|
John Boozman
|
Strong Republican
|
Connecticut
|
Richard Blumenthal
|
Strong Democrat
|
Florida
|
Marco Rubio
|
Lean Republican
|
Hawaii
|
Brian Schatz
|
Strong Democrat
|
Idaho
|
Mike Crapo
|
Strong Republican
|
Illinois
|
Tammy Duckworth
|
Strong Democrat
|
Indiana
|
Todd Young
|
Strong Republican
|
Maryland
|
Chris Van Hollen
|
Strong Democrat
|
Iowa
|
Chuck Grassley
|
Strong Republican
|
Nevada
|
Catherine Cortez Masto
|
Toss-up
|
Kansas
|
Jerry Moran
|
Strong Republican
|
New Hampshire
|
Maggie Hassan
|
Lean Democrat
|
Kentucky
|
Rand Paul
|
Strong Republican
|
New York
|
Chuck Schumer
|
Strong Democrat
|
Louisiana
|
John Kennedy
|
Strong Republican
|
Oregon
|
Ron Wyden
|
Strong Democrat
|
North Dakota
|
John Hoeven
|
Strong Republican
|
Arizona
|
Mark Kelly
|
Toss-up
|
Oklahoma
|
James Lankford
|
Strong Republican
|
Georgia
|
Raphael Warnock
|
Toss-up
|
South Carolina
|
Tim Scott
|
Strong Republican
|
Washington
|
Patty Murray
|
Strong Democrat
|
South Dakota
|
John Thune
|
Strong Republican
|
Vermont
|
Open
|
Strong Democrat
|
Utah
|
Mike Lee
|
Strong Republican
|
Wisconsin
|
Ron Johnson
|
Toss-up
|
Alabama
|
Open
|
Strong Republican
|
Missouri
|
Open
|
Strong Republican
|
North Carolina
|
Open
|
Lean Republican
|
Ohio
|
Open
|
Lean Republican
|
Oklahoma
|
Open
|
Strong Republican
|
Pennsylvania
|
Open
|
Toss-up
