Both the House and Senate are in session this week.



The Senate will focus on legislation that would codify the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion nationwide after a leaked draft was published last week of a Supreme Court opinion to overturn the Roe decision that created waves across the country. The measure is expected to fail.



On the House side, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced in a Friday letter to colleagues that there will now be a $45,000 minimum salary for House staff members. Additionally, a vote is scheduled on the floor this week on a resolution (H.Res.915) that would permit congressional staffers to unionize.



On Thursday, the America COMPETES Act conference committee will meet for the first time to resolve differences on the legislation (H.R. 4521) aimed at boosting manufacturing and technological innovation to better compete economically with China. The process is anticipated to take months before an agreement can be reached.



Further, it remains to be seen whether there will be any movement this week on the White House request for $33 billion in aid to Ukraine. Democrats have proposed tying it to a COVID relief package, which has included immigration provisions that have been opposed by Republicans and some moderates. Speaker Pelosi has acknowledged that there is an urgency to pass the aid package for Ukraine as quickly as possible.



Administration



On Tuesday, President Biden will host a bilateral meeting with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. On Thursday, Biden will host several foreign leaders for a dinner as part of the U.S.-ASEAN Special Summit.



House Side



On Tuesday, the House will meet to consider multiple bills under suspension.

H.R. 847 – Promoting Digital Privacy Technologies Act, as amended (Rep. Stevens – Science, Space, and Technology), which would require the National Science Foundation and other federal agencies to support research and activities on privacy-enhancing technologies.

– Promoting Digital Privacy Technologies Act, as amended (Rep. Stevens – Science, Space, and Technology), which would require the National Science Foundation and other federal agencies to support research and activities on privacy-enhancing technologies. H.R. 5324 – NWR Modernization Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Bice – Science, Space, and Technology), which would upgrade and modernize the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Weather Radio system.

– NWR Modernization Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Bice – Science, Space, and Technology), which would upgrade and modernize the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Weather Radio system. S. 66 – South Florida Clean Coastal Waters Act of 2021 (Sen. Rubio – Science, Space, and Technology). An interagency task force would have to submit a plan to reduce and control harmful algal blooms in South Florida.

– South Florida Clean Coastal Waters Act of 2021 (Sen. Rubio – Science, Space, and Technology). An interagency task force would have to submit a plan to reduce and control harmful algal blooms in South Florida. H.R. 7077 – Empowering the U.S. Fire Administration Act, as amended (Rep. Ritchie Torres – Science, Space, and Technology), which would authorize the U.S. Fire Administration to conduct on-site investigations of major fires.

– Empowering the U.S. Fire Administration Act, as amended (Rep. Ritchie Torres – Science, Space, and Technology), which would authorize the U.S. Fire Administration to conduct on-site investigations of major fires. H.R. 1437 – PRECIP Act, as amended (Rep. Sherrill – Science, Space, and Technology). The bill would require NOAA to update U.S. precipitation data and would authorize $48.5 million through fiscal 2027.

– PRECIP Act, as amended (Rep. Sherrill – Science, Space, and Technology). The bill would require NOAA to update U.S. precipitation data and would authorize $48.5 million through fiscal 2027. H.R. 5911 – Fair Hiring in Banking Act, as amended (Rep. Beatty – Financial Services), which would permit federally insured banks and credit unions to hire additional individuals who have faced employment restrictions due to their criminal records.

– Fair Hiring in Banking Act, as amended (Rep. Beatty – Financial Services), which would permit federally insured banks and credit unions to hire additional individuals who have faced employment restrictions due to their criminal records. H.R. 5914 – Empowering States to Protect Seniors from Bad Actors Act, as amended (Rep. Gottheimer – Financial Services). A grant program aimed at protecting the investments of older Americans would be authorized to receive $10 million annually from fiscal 2023 through 2028.

– Empowering States to Protect Seniors from Bad Actors Act, as amended (Rep. Gottheimer – Financial Services). A grant program aimed at protecting the investments of older Americans would be authorized to receive $10 million annually from fiscal 2023 through 2028. H.R. 935 – Small Business Mergers, Acquisitions, Sales, and Brokerage Simplification Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Huizenga – Financial Services). Merger and acquisition brokers involved in transferring ownership of small, privately owned companies wouldn't have to register with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

– Small Business Mergers, Acquisitions, Sales, and Brokerage Simplification Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Huizenga – Financial Services). Merger and acquisition brokers involved in transferring ownership of small, privately owned companies wouldn't have to register with the Securities and Exchange Commission. H.R. 7066 – Russia and Belarus Financial Sanctions Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Sherman – Financial Services), which would direct U.S. financial institutions to ensure their subsidiaries, including foreign branches, comply with U.S. sanctions against Russia and Belarus.

– Russia and Belarus Financial Sanctions Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Sherman – Financial Services), which would direct U.S. financial institutions to ensure their subsidiaries, including foreign branches, comply with U.S. sanctions against Russia and Belarus. H.R. 7081 – Ukraine Comprehensive Debt Payment Relief Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Chuy Garcia – Financial Services), which would require the Treasury Department to direct each U.S. executive director at international financial institutions to advocate for debt relief and financial assistance for Ukraine.

– Ukraine Comprehensive Debt Payment Relief Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Chuy Garcia – Financial Services), which would require the Treasury Department to direct each U.S. executive director at international financial institutions to advocate for debt relief and financial assistance for Ukraine. H.R. 6891 – Isolate Russian Government Officials Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Wagner – Financial Services). The bill would create a U.S. policy to exclude Russian government officials from G-20 summits and international financial institution activities "to the maximum extent practicable."

– Isolate Russian Government Officials Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Wagner – Financial Services). The bill would create a U.S. policy to exclude Russian government officials from G-20 summits and international financial institution activities "to the maximum extent practicable." H.R. 6899 – Russia and Belarus SDR Exchange Prohibition Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Hill – Financial Services). The Treasury Department couldn't participate in any transactions that involve the exchange of special drawing rights (SDRs) held by Russia or Belarus.

– Russia and Belarus SDR Exchange Prohibition Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Hill – Financial Services). The Treasury Department couldn't participate in any transactions that involve the exchange of special drawing rights (SDRs) held by Russia or Belarus. S. 1872 – United States Army Rangers Veterans of World War II Congressional Gold Medal Act (Sen. Ernst – Financial Services), which would collectively award a single Congressional Gold Medal to veterans of the U.S. Army Rangers who served in World War II.

– United States Army Rangers Veterans of World War II Congressional Gold Medal Act (Sen. Ernst – Financial Services), which would collectively award a single Congressional Gold Medal to veterans of the U.S. Army Rangers who served in World War II. H.R. 6015 – Benjamin Berell Ferencz Congressional Gold Medal Act, as amended (Rep. Frankel – Financial Services). The Congressional Gold Medal would be awarded to 102-year-old Benjamin Berell Ferencz to recognize his service to the United States and international community at the Nuremberg trials, as well as his "lifelong advocacy for international criminal justice and rule of law."

– Benjamin Berell Ferencz Congressional Gold Medal Act, as amended (Rep. Frankel – Financial Services). The Congressional Gold Medal would be awarded to 102-year-old Benjamin Berell Ferencz to recognize his service to the United States and international community at the Nuremberg trials, as well as his "lifelong advocacy for international criminal justice and rule of law." S. 2201 – Supply Chain Security Training Act of 2021 (Sen. Peters – Oversight and Reform), which would require the General Services Administration's Federal Acquisition Institute to establish a training program for federal employees responsible for supply chain risk management.

– Supply Chain Security Training Act of 2021 (Sen. Peters – Oversight and Reform), which would require the General Services Administration's Federal Acquisition Institute to establish a training program for federal employees responsible for supply chain risk management. S. 1097 – Federal Rotational Cyber Workforce Program Act (Sen. Peters – Oversight and Reform), which would establish a five-year program allowing federal cybersecurity employees to temporarily work at other agencies.

– Federal Rotational Cyber Workforce Program Act (Sen. Peters – Oversight and Reform), which would establish a five-year program allowing federal cybersecurity employees to temporarily work at other agencies. H.R. 6531 – Targeting Resources to Communities in Need Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Clyburn – Oversight and Reform) would require the Office of Management and Budget to direct federal agencies to increase the funding they target to areas of high and persistent poverty.

– Targeting Resources to Communities in Need Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Clyburn – Oversight and Reform) would require the Office of Management and Budget to direct federal agencies to increase the funding they target to areas of high and persistent poverty. H.R. 224 – To designate the facility of the U.S. Postal Service located at 5302 Galveston Road in Houston, Texas, as the "Vanessa Guillén Post Office Building" (Rep. Sylvia Garcia – Oversight and Reform).

– To designate the facility of the U.S. Postal Service located at 5302 Galveston Road in Houston, Texas, as the "Vanessa Guillén Post Office Building" (Rep. Sylvia Garcia – Oversight and Reform). H.R. 700 – To designate the facility of the U.S. Postal Service located at 303 East Mississippi Avenue in Elwood, Illinois, as the "Lawrence M. 'Larry' Walsh Sr. Post Office" (Rep. Foster – Oversight and Reform).

– To designate the facility of the U.S. Postal Service located at 303 East Mississippi Avenue in Elwood, Illinois, as the "Lawrence M. 'Larry' Walsh Sr. Post Office" (Rep. Foster – Oversight and Reform). H.R. 5900 – To designate the facility of the U.S. Postal Service located at 2016 East 1st Street in Los Angeles, California, as the "Marine Corps Reserve PVT Jacob Cruz Post Office" (Rep. Gomez – Oversight and Reform).

– To designate the facility of the U.S. Postal Service located at 2016 East 1st Street in Los Angeles, California, as the "Marine Corps Reserve PVT Jacob Cruz Post Office" (Rep. Gomez – Oversight and Reform). H.R. 6386 – To designate the facility of the U.S. Postal Service located at 450 West Schaumburg Road in Schaumburg, Illinois, as the "Veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan Memorial Post Office Building" (Rep. Krishnamoorthi – Oversight and Reform).

– To designate the facility of the U.S. Postal Service located at 450 West Schaumburg Road in Schaumburg, Illinois, as the "Veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan Memorial Post Office Building" (Rep. Krishnamoorthi – Oversight and Reform). H.R. 6614 – To designate the facility of the U.S. Postal Service located at 4744 Grand River Avenue in Detroit, Michigan, as the "Rosa Louise McCauley Parks Post Office Building" (Rep. Tlaib – Oversight and Reform).

– To designate the facility of the U.S. Postal Service located at 4744 Grand River Avenue in Detroit, Michigan, as the "Rosa Louise McCauley Parks Post Office Building" (Rep. Tlaib – Oversight and Reform). H.R. 91 – To designate the facility of the U.S. Postal Service located at 810 South Pendleton Street in Easley, South Carolina, as the "Private First Class Barrett Lyle Austin Post Office Building" (Rep. Jeff Duncan – Oversight and Reform).

– To designate the facility of the U.S. Postal Service located at 810 South Pendleton Street in Easley, South Carolina, as the "Private First Class Barrett Lyle Austin Post Office Building" (Rep. Jeff Duncan – Oversight and Reform). H.R. 92 – To designate the facility of the U.S. Postal Service located at 110 Johnson Street in Pickens, South Carolina, as the "Specialist Four Charles Johnson Post Office" (Rep. Jeff Duncan – Oversight and Reform).

– To designate the facility of the U.S. Postal Service located at 110 Johnson Street in Pickens, South Carolina, as the "Specialist Four Charles Johnson Post Office" (Rep. Jeff Duncan – Oversight and Reform). H.R. 207 – To designate the facility of the U.S. Postal Service located at 215 1st Avenue in Amory, Mississippi, as the "Command Sergeant Major Lawrence E. 'Rabbit' Kennedy Post Office Building" (Rep. Trent Kelly – Oversight and Reform).

– To designate the facility of the U.S. Postal Service located at 215 1st Avenue in Amory, Mississippi, as the "Command Sergeant Major Lawrence E. 'Rabbit' Kennedy Post Office Building" (Rep. Trent Kelly – Oversight and Reform). H.R. 209 – To designate the facility of the U.S. Postal Service located at 305 Highway 15 North in Pontotoc, Mississippi, as the "Lance Corporal Marc Lucas Tucker Post Office Building" (Rep. Trent Kelly – Oversight and Reform).

– To designate the facility of the U.S. Postal Service located at 305 Highway 15 North in Pontotoc, Mississippi, as the "Lance Corporal Marc Lucas Tucker Post Office Building" (Rep. Trent Kelly – Oversight and Reform). H.R. 3508 – To designate the facility of the U.S. Postal Service located at 39 West Main Street, in Honeoye Falls, New York, as the "CW4 Christian J. Koch Memorial Post Office" (Rep. Chris Jacobs – Oversight and Reform).

Wednesday – Friday, the House will meet for legislative business and to consider additional bills under suspension.

Bills expected under a rule H.R. 2499 – Federal Firefighters Fairness Act of 2022 (Rep. Carbajal – Education and Labor), which would expand eligibility for federal benefits for firefighters who develop certain health conditions. H.R. 903 – Rights for the TSA Workforce Act of 2022 (Rep. Bennie Thompson – Homeland Security), which would allow TSA employees to receive the same compensation structure and collective bargaining rights as other federal employees. H.R. 5129 – Community Services Block Grant Modernization Act of 2022 (Rep. Bonamici – Education and Labor). The bill would reauthorize for another 10 years the Community Services Block Grant, which supports programs to alleviate poverty.

Bills under suspension S. 4119 – RECA Extension Act of 2022 (Sen. Lee – Judiciary), which would extend for two years the Justice Department's compensation program for individuals who developed illnesses from exposure to radiation related to nuclear weapons testing and uranium mining.



Senate Side



On Monday, the Senate will resume consideration of the nomination of Ann Claire Phillips to be administrator of the Maritime Administration. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has also filed cloture on Asmeret Asefaw Berhe's nomination to lead the Department of Energy's Office of Science.

