ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Government, Public Sector from United States

Dylan Alcott – leading the revolution of disability Travis Schultz & Partners For Dylan the purpose of his life is to change perceptions so people with disability can live the lives they deserve to live.

US Executive Branch Update – April 22, 2022 Squire Patton Boggs LLP This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

What's Next In Washington? - May 2022 Edition Foley & Lardner Congress recently returned from its two-week recess with an extensive to-do list. Between now and the August recess, the House will be in session for a total of 32 legislative days, ...

Biden Administration Boosts Domestic Manufacturing – EXIM To Provide Competitive Financing Squire Patton Boggs LLP For the first time, the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) will make its existing financing programs available to export-oriented domestic manufacturing facilities and infrastructure projects.

Congress Contemplates Committee To Review Outbound Investment Torres Trade Law, PLLC On February 4, 2022, the House of Representatives passed the NCCDA as part of the much larger America Creating Opportunities for Manufacturing, Pre-Eminence in Technology, and Economic Strength Act of 2022.