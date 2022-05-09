- Texas AG Ken Paxton's office announced via the office's official Twitter account that Texas, along with Missouri and Montana, have withdrawn from the National Association of Attorneys General.
- The AGs' letter announcing the withdrawal, posted along with the tweet, cites the basis of the move as NAAG's alleged "leftward shift over the past half decade . . . [that] has fundamentally undermined NAAG's role as a 'nonpartisan national forum,'" and it further alleges concerns regarding the AGs' responsibilities as stewards of taxpayer and settlement funds in connection with NAAG's financial management and practices.
- The three AGs' decision follows a similar move to withdraw from NAAG last year by Alabama AG Steve Marshall, which we previously reported.
