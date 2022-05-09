United States:
BREAKING: VT AG Will Not Seek Reelection In 2022
09 May 2022
Cozen O'Connor
- As we went to press, Vermont AG TJ Donovan announced that he will not seek
reelection this year, nor will he seek higher office.
- AG Donovan, a Democrat who was first elected in 2016, was up
for reelection to another 2-year term this year. His
announcement will result in a 9th open seat for the
2022 AG elections.
