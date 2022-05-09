  • As we went to press, Vermont AG TJ Donovan announced that he will not seek reelection this year, nor will he seek higher office.
  • AG Donovan, a Democrat who was first elected in 2016, was up for reelection to another 2-year term this year.  His announcement will result in a 9th open seat for the 2022 AG elections.

