United States:
Panelists Urge Attorneys To Fight Election Interference
03 May 2022
Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
"We are finding ourselves in this period that states are
laboratories of anti-democratic behavior especially since the
United States Supreme Court in 2013 struck down important provision
of the Voting Rights Act relating to preclearance in Shelby v
Holder," Special Counsel Jerry Goldfeder told the audience at a
panel on election interference, referring to a ruling that removed
federal government oversight over states that change their election
laws.
Click here to read more.
Originally published by New York State Bar
Association.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Government, Public Sector from United States
FinCEN To Banks: Look Out For Proceeds Of Russian Kleptocracy
Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP
The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), a bureau of the United States Department of the Treasury, has issued a new advisory urging financial institutions to increase their efforts to detect the proceeds of Russian corruption.
News From 2nd & State
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC
It turned out to be one of the busiest weeks of the year so far at the Capitol as the House of Representatives and Senate were in session.