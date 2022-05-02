"It's a very confusing situation and we have a state court, the Board of Elections, the Legislature, and potentially the federal court all attempting to figure out how to proceed, while the voters are watching and wondering," Stroock Special Counsel and director of the Voting Rights and Democracy project at Fordham University School of Law Jerry Goldfeder tells Bloomberg.

New York is on course to hold primaries in both June and August, potentially doubling the cost to taxpayers, after the state's highest court ordered the Republican-hindering congressional and state Senate maps redrawn, Bloomberg reports.

