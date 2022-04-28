ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Government, Public Sector from United States

US FinCEN's First Enforcement Action For Violation Of A Geographic Targeting Order Mayer Brown On March 31, 2022, FinCEN imposed a $275,000 civil penalty against a perfume store for willful violations of the Bank Secrecy Act ("BSA") and its implementing regulations.

"Build America, Buy America" – New Guidelines Issued For U.S. Infrastructure Projects Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton On April 18, 2022, the Biden Administration (through the Office of Management and Budget ("OMB")) issued OMB Memorandum M-22-11 (the "Guidance") relating to the "Buy America"...

FinCEN To Banks: Look Out For Proceeds Of Russian Kleptocracy Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), a bureau of the United States Department of the Treasury, has issued a new advisory urging financial institutions to increase their efforts to detect the proceeds of Russian corruption.

Increased Domestic Content Requirements In The Final Buy American Act Rule Taft Stettinius & Hollister On March 7, 2022, the FAR Council published a final rule implementing some of the revisions to the Buy American Act (BAA) that were contemplated by President Biden's...

US Executive Branch Update – April 18, 2022 Squire Patton Boggs LLP This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.