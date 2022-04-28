- On Monday, April 18th, following a challenge from opposing candidate Bruce Spiva, the D.C. Board of Elections ruled that Kenyan R. McDuffie, a leading candidate for AG in the District, does not meet the statutory requirements for the position and thus is ineligible to run in the election. McDuffie, one of four candidates seeking to replace outgoing D.C. AG Karl Racine, said he intends to challenge the ruling in court.
- D.C. Law requires that the AG must have been "actively engaged" in the District for 5 of the last 10 years as a judge, law professor, or practicing attorney either in private practice or representing the District or the United States. Although McDuffie has represented Ward 5 on the D.C. Council since 2012, the Board ruled this did not meet the statutory requirements for the AG position.
- Without McDuffie in the race for the AG position, the remaining candidates are private practice attorneys Bruce Spiva, Ryan Jones, and Brian Schwalb.
- For more information on this and other state AG races, visit our 2022 State AG Elections Insider.
