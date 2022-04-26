ARTICLE

United States: Reviewing The Tenures Of Justices Robert Carter And David Overstreet (Part 6 Of 6)

Today, we're wrapping up our review of the tenures of all seven Justices. This time, we're reviewing Justices Carter and Overstreet's record in criminal cases.

Justice Carter has written eight majority opinions in criminal cases. Four have involved constitutional law, three have been in criminal procedure cases, and one opinion involved sex offenses.

Justice Carter has written only one dissent in a criminal case, in a case involving criminal procedure.

Justice Overstreet has written two majority opinions in criminal law. One involved criminal procedure and one was in a constitutional law case. Justice Overstreet has written no dissents so far in criminal cases.

