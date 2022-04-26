United States:
Introducing State AG Pulse
26 April 2022
Cozen O'Connor
Welcome to State AG Pulse, a podcast from Cozen
O'Connor's State AG Group. From now until August our hosts,
State AG Group Co-Chair Lori Kalani and Bernie Nash, will bring you
insights and commentary on the 2022 state attorney general
elections, and why they matter for business leaders. In our first
episode, Lori and Bernie talk with Karen White, Executive Director
of the Attorney General Alliance about the 2022 open seats,
the incumbents, and why money matters in state AG elections. For
all this and more, check out: https://bit.ly/3Mqg9dG
