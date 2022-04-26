Welcome to State AG Pulse, a podcast from Cozen O'Connor's State AG Group. From now until August our hosts, State AG Group Co-Chair Lori Kalani and Bernie Nash, will bring you insights and commentary on the 2022 state attorney general elections, and why they matter for business leaders. In our first episode, Lori and Bernie talk with Karen White, Executive Director of the Attorney General Alliance about the 2022 open seats, the incumbents, and why money matters in state AG elections. For all this and more, check out: https://bit.ly/3Mqg9dG

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.