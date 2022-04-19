Here are last week's curated AG and federal regulatory news stories highlighting key areas in which state and federal regulators' decisions are having an impact across the US:
- AGs Call Foul on NFL Gender Discrimination; Congress Flags Financial Irregularities by Washington Commanders
- AG James Calls on Banks to Eliminate Overdraft Fees
- FTC Wields Penalty Offense Authority Against Walmart and Kohl's Over Environmental Claims
- South Dakota AG Impeached
- AG Bonta Fines Nonprofit for Misdirected Donations
- AG Coalition Calls for an End to Mortgage Convenience Fees
