"I think the state courts will be very reluctant to interfere with the scheduled primary," Special Counsel Jerry Goldfeder tells New York Law Journal in response to a formal request from a lawyer for a group of New York Republicans who sued Democrats for allegedly gerrymandering three political maps to appoint a "neutral expert" to redraw the state's congressional map.

"As the U.S. Supreme Court has opined repeatedly, election procedures should not be changed at the eleventh hour," he adds.

Originally published by New York Law Journal

