- The North Dakota Democratic party has selected attorney Timothy Lamb as their candidate for AG. Lamb, a graduate of the University of North Dakota School of Law, currently owns the Lamb Law Office in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
- Lamb will face the incumbent AG, Republican Drew Wrigley, in the November 8 General Election. Wrigley is a former Lieutenant Governor and United States Attorney, and was appointed the state's 30th Attorney General by Governor Doug Burgum after the death of Wayne Stenehjem.
