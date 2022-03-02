ARTICLE

SHOW NOTES

Haynes Boone intellectual property Associate Michael Lambert joins moderator Nathan Koppel to discuss recent developments impacting the public's right to view and access police operations and courtroom proceedings. We cover the impact of the George Floyd murder and COVID-19 on transparency and public access to governmental operations; police body cameras, and audio recording of U.S. Supreme Court hearings, among other topics.

Michael Lambert is an associate in the Austin office of Haynes Boone. He focuses on media, entertainment, intellectual property, and First Amendment litigation. He also counsels clients on pre-publication review, privacy, access, and newsgathering matters.

