Brandon Van Grack spoke to POLITICO about comments submitted to the U.S. Department of Justice for its impending rulemaking on Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) regulations.

Brandon, a former FARA Unit chief, predicted his former colleagues will be "very pleased" with the volume of responses and their level of detail – even if they might not agree with many of the comments criticizing the statute and its enforcement.

