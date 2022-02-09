The Federal Reserve Board ("FRB") named Jerome H. Powell as Chair pro tempore which enables him to continue his duties, pending confirmation by the Senate, to a second term as Chair of the Board of Governors.

Mr. Powell has been the Chair of the Federal Reserve Board since February 2018 and was nominated for a second term by President Joseph R. Biden in late 2021 (see previous coverage).

Separately, the FRB noted that Mr. Powell was named as Chair of the Federal Open Market Committee at their annual organizational meeting in January.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.