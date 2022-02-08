ARTICLE

Justice Neville has written three majority opinions each in habeas corpus, criminal procedure and constitutional law. He has written one majority opinion each in cases involving violent crimes and process offenses.

Justice Neville has written one more dissent on the criminal side since joining the Court than he has majority opinions. In all he has written six dissents in cases involving constitutional law, four in criminal procedure cases and one each in sentencing law and habeas corpus cases.

Join us back here next time as we turn our attention to the tenure of Justice Michael Burke.

