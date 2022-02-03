Congressional investigations present significant risks for companies and individuals. Regardless of whether the investigation involves televised hearings or routine inquiries, and no matter what the subject area, an effective response to a congressional investigation must take into account the potential political, public relations, reputational, and civil and criminal legal consequences. These investigations require experienced counsel and careful preparation.

In this interactive webinar, we will provide practical tips on how to respond to an investigation. Using excerpts from prior hearings, we will demonstrate what can go wrong and how thoughtful preparation can help avoid these pitfalls.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.