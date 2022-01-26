- Private practice attorney Steve
Kim announced his candidacy for the
Republican nomination in the 2022 Illinois AG race. If successful,
he will face incumbent Democratic AG Kwame Raoul, who
is seeking a second term.
- Massachusetts AG Maura Healey announced she is seeking the 2022
Democratic nomination for Governor. AG Healey was first elected AG
in 2014, and is not term limited.
- Democratic candidate for Georgia AG Charlie
Bailey announced he is leaving the 2022 AG race and
running for Lieutenant Governor instead. As previously reported, Democratic Georgia
State Senator Jen Jordan remains in the contest for the
AG's office, held since 2016 by Republican AG Chris Carr,
who is seeking his third term.
- To "meet" the state AGs across the nation and read more AG election news and insights, visit The State AG Report.
