This time, we've reached the home stretch in our review of Justice Theis' tenure. In this post, we're reviewing the areas of law in which she's written civil majority and civil dissents. Next time, we'll be looking at the criminal side of the ledger. And once again - the data for 2021 is still partial, since we halted the collection at the same time for all seven Justices' profiles.

Justice Theis has written 51 majority opinions in civil cases. Eleven were in tort cases. Another 11 were in cases involving government and administrative law. Justice Theis has written six opinions each in constitutional law and civil procedure. She has written five majority opinions in tax cases. Four majority opinions involved domestic relations and two apiece were in property law and insurance. She has written one majority opinion each in employment law, environmental law, arbitration and election law.

Justice Theis has written a dozen dissents in civil cases. Four were in constitutional law cases. She has written two each in tort and government and administrative law. She has written one dissent apiece in environmental, employment, election and insurance law.

Join us back here next time as we wrap up our review of Justice Theis' tenure.

