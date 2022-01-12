- North Dakota AG Wayne Stenehjem (R) announced that he will not run for reelection in 2022. AG Stenehjem was first elected in 2000 and won his most recent reelection in 2018 with over 67% of the vote. Republican Drew Wrigley, former U.S. Attorney for North Dakota and former Lieutenant Governor of North Dakota, announced that he will be running to fill AG Stenehjem's seat.
- Republican Guthrie County Attorney Brenna Bird announced that she will challenge AG Tom Miller (D) in this year's election for Iowa Attorney General. In 2010, she ran unsuccessfully against AG Miller, who has now served as AG for ten terms.
- To "meet" the state AGs across the nation and read more AG election news and insights, visit The State AG Report.
