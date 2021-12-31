- New York AG Letitia James announced that she is no longer running for governor in the 2022 election and instead will seek a second term as AG, prompting all other candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for AG to suspend their campaigns.
- Nebraska AG Doug Peterson will not seek reelection in 2022 and anticipates returning to private practice. AG Peterson was first elected in 2014 and was reelected in an uncontested election in 2018.
- Private practice attorney Jim Schultz announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination in the 2022 race for Minnesota AG, joining a number of other Republican candidates, including former state Representative Dennis Smith and private practice attorneys Lynne Torgerson and Doug Wardlow. Incumbent Democratic AG Keith Ellison is seeking reelection for a second term.
- Hawaii Governor David Ige appointed First Deputy Attorney General Holly Shikada as AG, succeeding outgoing AG Clare Connors who was confirmed as U.S. Attorney for the District of Hawaii by the U.S. Senate. Shikada's appointment is subject to confirmation by the state's Senate.
