The SEC announced James E. Grimes as the agency's Chief Administrative Law Judge. Judge Grimes succeeds Judge Brenda Murray, who is retiring after 25 years in the position.

As Chief Administrative Law Judge, Judge Grimes will lead the SEC Office of Administrative Law Judges, which holds hearings, issues initial decisions, and adjudicates administrative proceedings.

Judge Grimes became an SEC Administrative Law Judge in 2014 after spending 13 years in the Civil Division at the DOJ. Previously, he served with the Navy Judge Advocate General Corps.

