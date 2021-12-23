- Former Maryland state court judge Katie Curran O'Malley announced her candidacy for the Democratic nomination in the 2022 open-seat race for Maryland AG. As previously reported, Maryland AG Brian Frosh announced that he will not seek a third term.
- New York AG Letitia James announced that she was ending her campaign for governor and will run for reelection as AG in 2022. Prior to her announcement, the former head of New York State's Financial Services Department, Maria Vullo, announced her run for the Democratic nomination, joining a Democratic field that, as previously reported, includes Daniel Goldman, former federal prosecutor and counsel to House Democrats during the first impeachment investigation of former President Donald Trump, and Zephyr Teachout, a law professor who previously ran for New York AG in 2018.
