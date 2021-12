ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Squire Patton Boggs has created a combined Congressional Calendar for 2022. These dates are subject to change as dictated by legislative priorities and other events that may arise throughout the course of the year.

View the calendar here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.