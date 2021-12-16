On Tuesday, November 2, Virginians went to the polls to select a new Executive Branch of the Commonwealth of Virginia, as well as all 100 House seats in the General Assembly. The gubernatorial election has received extensive nationwide attention, as the election is seen as a harbinger for the national mid-term elections in 2022. State elections across the country have increasingly become national-centric, and 2021 has been no different in that regard; attracting endorsements and campaign contributions from across the country. No Republican has won statewide office in Virginia since 2009, but that trend ended in 2021, with the election of Glenn Youngkin as the 74th Governor of Virginia.

