A team of six co-chairs, representing local leaders in the labor, business, faith, and community sectors, will lead the Transition CLE process. The co-chairs represent a diverse and dynamic team, and we are grateful to be guided by this cross-section of leaders:

Darrell McNair, President & Chief Executive Officer, MVP Plastics Corporation

President & Chief Executive Officer, MVP Plastics Corporation Erika Anthony , Executive Director, Ohio Transformation Fund

, Executive Director, Ohio Transformation Fund John Ryan, Former labor and nonprofit leader

Former labor and nonprofit leader Phyllis “Seven” Harris, Executive Director, LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland

Executive Director, LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland Paul Clark , Former Regional President, PNC Bank Cleveland

, Former Regional President, PNC Bank Cleveland Richard Gibson, Pastor, Elizabeth Baptist Church

The co-chairs will oversee 10 committees and will develop a plan to tackle the top priorities on day one of the Bibb Administration in January. The 10 committees are focused on Economic Development, Education, Environment, Equity in Action, Health, Modern City Hall, Neighborhoods, Open Government, Safety, and Talent.

