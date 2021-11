My friend, Sam Gutter, writes this morning about the Sunshine Protection Act, federal legislation that would make Daylight Savings Time a year round thing. It is worth a quick read if you, like me, have dreaded turning the clock back for as long as you can remember.

Good luck Senators Markey and Rubio! I hope you can pull this off.

