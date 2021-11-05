- Private practice attorney and former state Representative Adam Jarchow is seeking the Republican nomination in the 2022 election for Wisconsin AG. His announcement comes shortly after law professor Ryan Owens announced his withdrawal from the Republican primary. If he is nominated, Jarchow will face incumbent Democratic AG Josh Kaul, who is seeking reelection for a second term.
- District of Columbia Council member Kenyan McDuffie is seeking the Democratic nomination in the 2022 open-seat election for District of Columbia AG. As previously reported, incumbent AG Karl Racine will not seek a fourth term in office.
- To "meet" the state AGs across the nation and read more AG election news and insights, visit The State AG Report.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.