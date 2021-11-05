- Maryland AG Brian Frosh announced that he will not seek a third term in 2022, opening the field for several candidates who immediately expressed their interest in seeking the Democratic nomination.
- AG Frosh was first elected in 2014 after serving two terms in the Maryland House of Delegates and 20 years in the state Senate.
